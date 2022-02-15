South Harrison remains undefeated with victory over Webster County

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The highly-anticipated matchup between Hawks and Highlanders proved to be exciting from beginning to end.

South Harrison controlled much of the game into the second quarter, but Webster County got things within nine heading to half.

It was a three-point showdown between Corey Boulden and Rye Gadd with Boulden scoring all of his points from free throws and beyond the arc.

Gadd led all scorers with a game-high 39 points, while Boulden posted 28 for South Harrison. Three other Hawks - Noah Burnside, Lucas Elliott and Caden Davis - finished in double figures.

South Harrison remained undefeated with the win, taking down Webster County 75-68.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.