Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
West Virginia House passes 10% personal income tax cut
Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street

Latest News

Clarksburg Kohl’s adding new beauty store
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures amid Ukraine crisis
FILE - A person carries a sign supporting QAnon during a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., on...
Report: Conspiracy theorists fuel bump in extremist killings
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
US producer prices surge 9.7% from a year ago