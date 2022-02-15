U.S. Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tensions are reaching a boiling point in the Ukraine. So how involved will western powers be? John Blashke spoke exclusively with a WVU professor familiar with the conflict and a Ukrainian native attending the university.

Without diving too much into a history lesson. Ukraine and Russia undoubtedly have a shared history of alliances and conflicts long before any of us can remember. The latest conflict is a bit different and affects more of the world than may be realized.

Professor Herron of WVU is well versed on the subject and suggests that Putin may be fearing that he is losing an ally in Ukraine against western interests.

“Increasingly the Ukrainian public supports not only more cooperation with Europe but is more sympathetic to NATO membership,” Herron said.

While Putin’s main is interest is preventing Ukraine from joining NATO professor Herron believes that Russia is trying to utilize Ukraine for its resources to ensure the power dynamic favors Russia but is shooting themselves in the foot by doing so.

“By annexing Crimea and by engaging in war in Eastern Donbas (region of Ukraine), Russia has taken out a population that in elections and voting is more sympathetic to Russia’s own interests,” Herron said.

Kristina Pelchar is a Ukrainian native studying at WVU. She agreed with professor Herron, Russia may just be power hungry.

“We chose west over Russia -- Russia did not like that in simple terms...” Pelchar said. “Putin can use at as justification he might say that western countries agitated or provoked but he uses everything as a provocation he will always find a justification whether it exists or it does not.”

Professor Herron believes that Russia has too much staked to come away with nothing however further western involvement may only exacerbate the conflict.

Overall the U.S. and NATO will continue to support Ukraine at a distance for the time being and may have to seek alternative ways to solve the conflict.

Reporting in Bridgeport John Blashke 5 news.

