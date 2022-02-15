Advertisement

W.Va. House passes bill limiting abortions to 15 weeks

The House of Delegates passed H.B. 4004 that would limit abortions to 15 weeks gestation.
(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The House of Delegates passed H.B. 4004 that would limit abortions to 15 weeks gestation.

The measure advanced Tuesday on a 81 - 18 vote.

Introduced by Delegate Rowan, the Committee Substitute of the bill text says it defines terms and provides exceptions about prohibiting an abortion after 15 weeks’ gestation.

West Virginia’s current threshold is 20 weeks.

Republicans defeated a Democrat amendment that would have made an exception for rape and incest.

The bill text further says that abortions would be limited expect in medical emergencies and in cases of severe fetal abnormalities.

The proposed, 15-week ban on abortion largely mirrors a disputed law in Mississippi.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the Mississippi case in December.

H.B. 4004 now heads to the Senate.

The bill’s Committee Substitute version of the bill text can be viewed here.

