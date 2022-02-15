WVU has lost last nine of ten, but Huggins thinks program is “heading in the right direction”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the Mountaineers now sit at 14-11 and have lost their last nine of ten contests, head coach Bob Huggins hasn’t given up on this team.

We missed some easy shots, we missed some key shots, but we didn’t quit,” Huggins said about Monday night’s loss in Manhattan. “I’m pleased with them, I think we’re going in the right direction. We’ve got, what, six or seven more games here in the league? We just need to go do what we’re supposed to do.”

WVU got out to a strong start in the first half against the Wildcats but were once again met with themselves in the second half, senior guard Kedrian Johnson describing what happened Monday as their own offense’s fault, not anything done by the K-State defense.

Those were big opportunities we missed [with] the game being so close. When the game is going down to the wire like that, we need every possession. If you lose a possession that could determine the game, but that wasn’t the case,” Johnson said. “We just constantly made mistakes and that’s just something we have to do better as a team to keep that from happening.”

Moving ahead through the rest of the season, it’s about the team recognizing its strengths and its faults.

“It’s on us. We know what to do, we know what not to do,” Johnson said. “You make some, you can’t make all of them. I think that was really what it was.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.