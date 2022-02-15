Advertisement

WVU’s JJ Quinerly named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

First Mountaineer to earn the honor since 2019
By Casey Kay
Feb. 15, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s JJ Quinerly was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

During last week’s two starts, Quinerly led the offensive attack for WVU. Her scoring average ranked No. 1 among the Big 12 freshman and overall ranked No. 11 in the league.

The freshman shot 42.9% or better from the floor in both of last week’s matchups, and road to a career-high 22 points in the Mountaineers game against Kansas.

Quinerly also set career highs in field goals (9), 3-pointers (2) and minutes played (39) in the WVU vs. Kansas matchup.

