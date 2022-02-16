Angelo Jacquez, 92, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was born April 25, 1929, in Dakota, WV a son of the late Marcus and Patrocinio Jacquez. Angelo attended Dakota Elementary School and Graduated from St. Peters High School. He is a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the military he started working in coal mines. He began working for Idamay, then moved to Blacksville and finished a 45-year career at Martika Coal. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the UMWA, and The Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid fan of the Mountaineers, Pirates, and Steelers. Angelo is survived by his sons; Mark A. Jacquez and his wife Yvette Schaeffer and two sons Jackson and Spencer Schaeffer of Silver Springs, MD., and Tom Jacquez and his wife Diana of Clarksburg; his brother Julius Jacquez, his nephew, Albert J. Trotta; and several nieces and nephews also survived. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by sisters Josephine Jacquez Hernandez, Mary Jacquez Harper, Rose Jacquez Cliburn, and brothers Marcus Jacquez, Joseph Jacquez, Anthony Jacquez, and Fred Jacquez. The Family will receive friends on Friday February 18, from 2pm until 7pm at Domico Funeral Home 414 Gaston Ave. Fairmont. Funeral Services will be Saturday February 19, 2022, at 10am in the funeral home with Father Vincent Joseph officiating. Internment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Marion Co. VFW Military Council will have Veteran Rites at graveside.

