Barbour County Schools to update mask policy, implement new program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbour County Schools announced an update to their mask policy that will go into effect on Monday, Feb. 28.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 28, mask use will be optional on school buses, in schools, and at extracurricular activities, according to Jeff Woofter.

The effective date is Feb. 28 to give students and staff the opportunity to prepare for the change, including getting vaccinated.

Masks will continue to be provided for students and staff.

Since masks will now be optional, there will be some procedure changes for students and staff exposed to COVID-19.

Barbour County Schools will now be implementing a “Test-to-Stay” program, meaning anyone that is unvaccinated and exposed to a person with COVID-19 may remain in school with the following conditions:

Unvaccinated students or staff must take a rapid COVID test on the date the student or staff has been identified as a close contact and again 5 days after exposure.

After testing negative an individual may continue in-person learning if the student or staff remains asymptomatic and they continue the testing recommendation.

A well fitted mask must be worn following an exposure to someone with COVID-19 through day 10 in the school.

The test-to-stay strategy allows for youth to continue to participate in unmasked extracurricular activities (days 0-10).

Testing will be available at school through Barbour Community Health at the schools or any health provider.

Also, any student or staff that is unmasked, unvaccinated, and choose not to get tested must quarantine 10 days after exposure.

Those who are vaccinated and/or wearing a mask will not be required to test if exposed but must stay home if they become symptomatic.

The following is the entire statement posted by Jeff Woofter on the Barbour County Schools Facebook page.

Good evening, this is Jeff Woofter calling on behalf of Barbour County Schools with an update regarding our mask policy.... Posted by Barbour County Schools on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Further information will be published later this week.

