Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB’s Jacob Howe

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB’s Jacob Howe is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Howe enters States with three 2022 regional titles: 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free relay.

In his regional 50 free win, Howe bested his closest competitor by over four seconds.

The state swim meet kicks off this Thursday at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

