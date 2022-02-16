Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB’s Jacob Howe

Howe enters states with three 2022 regional titles
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB's Jacob Howe
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB's Jacob Howe(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB’s Jacob Howe is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Howe enters States with three 2022 regional titles: 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free relay.

In his regional 50 free win, Howe bested his closest competitor by over four seconds.

The state swim meet kicks off this Thursday at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person life-flighted after multi-vehicle accident
Bridgeport PD semi
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Those photographed, from left, are Belington City Clerk Gwen Valentine, Councilman Marshall...
New Belington business opens with ribbon-cutting
Amarillo drivers should expect some traffic delays this week due to some lane closures....
Major Marion County road to have single lane closure for months

Latest News

Randy Keener
2022 Swim State Championship: Boys Preliminary Results
Girls preliminary competition
2022 Swim State Championship: Girls Preliminary Results
Morgantown boys' basketball
Morgantown makes easy business trip to Bridgeport, topping the Indians at home
Kaden Delaney
Grafton hands Fairmont Senior its second loss of the season