Buckhannon-Upshur swimming “pushing each other” to be great at state meet

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a certain element of what the Buccaneer swim team is having to live up to this year - seven individual medals in 2021, among other high points from the last state meet. With high expectations in mind, the members of this team want to fulfill them to the best of their ability.

“We all want to do well for each other, we want to do well for our coaches and I think we all push each other, and it’s just the right amount of push,” senior Cameron Zuliani said. “We all want to see each other do well, so in the end that’s what kind of makes us do our best.”

Last year, Alabama commit Cadence Vincent took home two first place finishes in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle. At regionals, Vincent hit the wall first twice again, this time in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

“I want to set the bar higher than what I did at regionals. I kind of have to get into the mindset that I want to do better than that, which I’m excited for but at the same time I get really nervous,” Vincent said. “Same with our relays; it’s more of a pressure thing for us because we want to keep getting better.”

For the Preston Bennett, it’s all about improvement. He didn’t win any races last year but has found himself in first several times this season, most recently in the 200 and 500 freestyle at the Region III meet.

“I definitely just want to out-touch everyone and win the event. I think that’s what goes through your mind when you’re looking over at different guys, when you’re competing,” Bennett said. “Just out-touch them and win, that’s the ultimate goal.”

Preliminary events begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for the girls and 4:45 p.m. for the boys at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown.

