Carrie “Susie” Yancey, 80, of Carolina, WV transitioned from her earthly existence to her heavenly home on February 10, 2022. After a difficult battle with cancer, she is now taking her rest. Susie was born on February 18, 1941, in Fairmont, WV to the late Will Thomas and Othalean Thomas. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Carolina, WV, where she joined at an early age. She left when she moved to New Jersey but later, reconnected with the church and was a faithful member. She served as President of the usher board even though some days, she could not stand. She was the Secretary of the Mission, Financial Secretary of the church and served on the Kitchen committee. She attended bible study regularly and many times the pastor would arrive for study and see that Susie was already there when he arrived. She loved serving the Lord. She was well known for her sharp wit and the way she was always so straight forward. She was loved by so many because she was certainly one of a kind. Her presence will be missed by all her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Yancy; two sons, Darryl Claybrook and Derrick Claybrook and one sister, Betty Goldson. She leaves to cherish her memory: one devoted son, Idris (Tracy Baldwin) Muhammad; four grandchildren, Levidia (Darryl) Lewis, Darrell (Elizabeth) Claybrook, Darryl Johnson and Kevin Claybrook; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives, family, and friends.

