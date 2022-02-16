COVID-19 W.Va. | 37 deaths, 1,279 new cases reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 16, 2022, there are currently 5,271 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 37 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,104 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 63-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 47-year old female from Wirt County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Mineral County, a 96-year old female from Berkeley County, a 95-year old female from Tyler County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, an 82-year old female from Marshall County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Upshur County, a 54-year old male from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Brooke County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Wirt County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, and an 87-year old female from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 50-year old female from Boone County. This death occurred in January 2022.

As of Tuesday, 806 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 191 have been admitted to the ICU and 121 are on ventilators.

19 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, three pediatric patients are in the ICU, and two pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

Hospitalizations have not been updated on the West Virginia DHHR’s website for Wednesday as of this article’s publication.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,978 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,888 cases of Omicron have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (177), Boone (73), Braxton (31), Brooke (24), Cabell (229), Calhoun (17), Clay (20), Doddridge (27), Fayette (192), Gilmer (20), Grant (23), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (49), Hancock (38), Hardy (26), Harrison (314), Jackson (42), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (594), Lewis (44), Lincoln (77), Logan (145), Marion (201), Marshall (88), Mason (85), McDowell (116), Mercer (239), Mineral (74), Mingo (137), Monongalia (192), Monroe (53), Morgan (26), Nicholas (88), Ohio (51), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (23), Preston (116), Putnam (198), Raleigh (306), Randolph (46), Ritchie (24), Roane (39), Summers (29), Taylor (43), Tucker (17), Tyler (14), Upshur (126), Wayne (98), Webster (19), Wetzel (43), Wirt (13), Wood (185), Wyoming (122). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

