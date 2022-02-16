Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball tops East Fairmont in East-West battle

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball hosted East Fairmont for a classic rival game as both teams finish out their regular season schedules.

The Polar Bears were dominant from the start, entering half up 48-26 and winning it 89-47.

Marley Washenitz led the charge for Fairmont Senior with 40 points while Kenly Rogers had 25 for East Fairmont.

Prior to tip-off the Bears honored Washenitz and Meredith Maier for the accomplishments they’ve achieved during their time as Polar Bears. Maier passed the 1000 career point mark and 800 rebounds, while Washenitz was honored for delivering a $1000 grant in conjunction with being the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year as well as for exceeding 1500 career points.

The Polar Bears are back on the court Thursday home against Lincoln and East Fairmont also returns Thursday at home against Hedgesville.

