Gov. Justice announces endorsement of McKinley for Congress

Governor Justice announced his endorsement on Wednesday of David McKinley for Congress.
David McKinley
David McKinley(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Gov. Justice released the following statement on Facebook endorsing McKinley:

Due to population loss, West Virginia lost one of its congressional districts, dropping from three to two, meaning David McKinley will be going against Alex Mooney for the Republican nomination for the state’s second district.

