Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 16, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much warmer than the past few days, as strong southerly winds lift warm air into our area, ahead of a system out west. That same system, however, will bring clouds into our region. As a result, expect partly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the south at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts close to 30 mph. Temperatures will be very warm, reaching into the low-60s. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Overall, it will be a windy, spring-like day. Tomorrow afternoon will bring similar temperatures, with highs in the low-60s across our region. Skies will also be mostly cloudy through the afternoon. By the late-afternoon hours, we start seeing a steady rain pushing into NCWV, ahead of a cold front out west. This steady rain becomes heavier during the evening and overnight hours, as the front pushes into our area. It isn’t until the front leaves during the early-morning hours on Friday, that the rain leaves. We’ll likely see over 1″ of rain in some areas by the time the system leaves. Throughout the day, we’ll also see gusty winds, with wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range during the evening hours. Sustained winds will be in the 15-20 mph range. This, combined with the heavy rain, could lead to slick roads, damage to trees, and other problems, so be careful if traveling tomorrow night. After the front leaves, cooler air comes in, causing any leftover moisture to transition to light snow in the mountains. Not much snow is expected, however, and by the afternoon, we dry out, leaving clearing skies. Then over the weekend, we remain dry, with highs in the 40s and 50s and partly sunny skies. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm, but we’ll also see rain and gusty winds tomorrow, before calmer conditions come in over the weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with increasing clouds during the evening hours. Winds will be breezy, coming from the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, about 10 to 15 degrees above-average for this time of year. Overall, it will be a nice day. High: 60.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with breezy SSW winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper-40s to low-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 50.

Thursday: We start out dry and mostly cloudy. Then we see rain showers pushing into the region during the mid-afternoon hours. These rain showers transition to a steady rain during the mid-evening hours. By the late-evening hours, expect heavy rain to push through. It’s not until the overnight hours that the rain leaves and we transition over to a light snow. Winds will be gusty, with sustained winds of 10-20 mph and wind gusts in the 40+ mph range. This, combined with the heavy rain, could cause problems, so we’ll be watching carefully. Temperatures will be warm, though, with highs in the low-60s. Overall, expect a rainy, windy day. High: 62.

Friday: We see a few light snow showers in the morning, mostly in the mountains. Not much snow is expected, however, and by the afternoon, we dry out, leaving partly clear skies. Winds will come from the WNW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, expect a chilly, but calm afternoon. High: 33.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.