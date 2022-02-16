Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 16th, 2022

Are you ready for some really gusty winds?
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! What a warm, but really windy day it was today.  Thank goodness those temperatures weren’t in the twenty or thirty with those winds, we’d have a very low wind chill.  Mid to lower 60′s was the norm today for our highs, and gusts were anywhere between 25 – 35 mph.  Overnight, clouds will remain, and then tomorrow, winds will be back on the increase, particularly afternoon.  Showers will also be in the area any time after 1 pm.  We’re expecting to see this powerful cold front enter our area after 6 pm.  With the front, the winds will be enhanced and stronger, with potential values reaching anywhere from 45-60 mph.  Downed trees and power outages could be expected.  Once the front goes through overnight into Friday, temperatures will be coming down and any liquid precipitation will begin to turn to snow.  The lowlands on Friday could receive a trace to 1″, while the mountains could see up to 3″.  Saturday will be a chilly one with temperatures well below average.  Sunday will start very chilly, but it will be sunny and mild by the afternoon.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 48

Thursday: Increasing clouds, windy and PM storms: High 63

Friday: AM flurries, then partly cloudy: High 34

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 36

