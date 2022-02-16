Advertisement

At least one person life-flighted after multi-vehicle accident

At least one person has been life-flighted to a hospital following a multi-vehicle accident in Enterprise.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been life-flighted to a hospital following a multi-vehicle accident in Enterprise.

An accident involving three vehicles happened on Hood Avenue in Enterprise around 12:56 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials confirmed that there was entrapment in the accident, and at least one person was life-flighted to a hospital.

There is no word on additional injuries at this time, according to officials.

It is unclear if the roadway has reopened after shutting down for a landing zone for the helicopter.

Officials said additional ambulances were called to the scene, but it is not known at this time if more people were transported to the hospital.

Harrison County Sheriff’s responded to the accident in addition to Harrison County EMS, Marion County EMS, Lumberport Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, and Worthington Fire Department.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

