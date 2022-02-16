Local Chaplain Gets National Award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local chaplain is getting some national recognition.

Rick Price works at West Virginia caring in Elkins.

He does everything from providing prayers for patients on hospice and they’re families to giving last rights for patients about to pass away.

Sometimes he has to drive up to six hours a day just to see these patients.

All of this hard work and, quite literally, going the extra mile gained rick some national attention.

He won the caregiver of the year award from Ceca, a foundation that sets out to honor care workers.

Nate Hamme, President of Ceca, explained why Rick was chosen.

“It’s obvious why, he is just a real kind soul that does things that goes way above and beyond what he’s required to do.

Rick was surprised by a ceremony Wednesday afternoon and had no idea he was getting the award until we showed up.

Even though he puts in all this work he still doesn’t think he deserves this honor.

“It’s just so humbling. As I said to the group, I look back across there and i see the other nurses and the people that are also out all weekend long and late-night hours. I almost feel like I’ve robbed them of a blessing,” said Price

Malene Davis, founder of West Virginia caring, thinks Rick was perfect for this award.

“Certainly during these times it’s wonderful to acknowledged great work and a kind heart like rick has and, for his family and everyone to come out today it was a really great day.”

On top of the recognition, Price got an engraved award and a $2,500 prize for his exceptional efforts.

