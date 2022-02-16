Advertisement

Local Chaplain Gets National Award

Local Chaplain Wins Award
Local Chaplain Wins Award(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local chaplain is getting some national recognition.

Rick Price works at West Virginia caring in Elkins.

He does everything from providing prayers for patients on hospice and they’re families to giving last rights for patients about to pass away.

Sometimes he has to drive up to six hours a day just to see these patients.

All of this hard work and, quite literally, going the extra mile gained rick some national attention.

He won the caregiver of the year award from Ceca, a foundation that sets out to honor care workers.

Nate Hamme, President of Ceca, explained why Rick was chosen.

“It’s obvious why, he is just a real kind soul that does things that goes way above and beyond what he’s required to do.

Rick was surprised by a ceremony Wednesday afternoon and had no idea he was getting the award until we showed up.

Even though he puts in all this work he still doesn’t think he deserves this honor.

“It’s just so humbling. As I said to the group, I look back across there and i see the other nurses and the people that are also out all weekend long and late-night hours. I almost feel like I’ve robbed them of a blessing,” said Price

Malene Davis, founder of West Virginia caring, thinks Rick was perfect for this award.

“Certainly during these times it’s wonderful to acknowledged great work and a kind heart like rick has and, for his family and everyone to come out today it was a really great day.”

On top of the recognition, Price got an engraved award and a $2,500 prize for his exceptional efforts.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest
Harrison County woman arrested on child neglect charge
Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street
Delegate Danielle Walker
Delegate Walker files lawsuit against West Virginia for Life
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

Senator introduces state Equal Rights Amendment
Senator introduces state Equal Rights Amendment
W.Va. Promise Scholarship eligibility requirements adjusted
Students wearing masks in school
Barbour County Schools to update mask policy, implement new program
At least one person life-flighted after multi-vehicle accident
At least one person life-flighted after multi-vehicle accident