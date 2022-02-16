Advertisement

Major Marion County road to have single lane closure for months

A major Marion County road will have a single lane closure for months beginning on Monday, Feb. 21.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major Marion County road will have a single lane closure for months beginning on Monday, Feb. 21.

The West Virginia Division of Highways warns motorists that there will be a single lane closure on US Route 250.

The closure will be located between Muriales Restaurant and Woods Boat House.

The single lane closure will begin on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7:00 a.m. and will be closed through Sunday, July 31 at 7:00 a.m.

Temporary traffic signals with the single lane closure will be set up at all times during the closure.

The purpose of the lane closure is to install a retaining wall for rockfall protection along US Route 250.

Motorists should expect delays throughout the lane closure and are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Officials say that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Recommended alternate routes are Holbert Road (CR 250/12).

