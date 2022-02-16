Man sentenced to 60 years in deadly 2020 house fires

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 60 years for setting two house fires that killed a person and injured another in West Virginia in 2020.

Jerry Walker was sentenced Tuesday to consecutive terms of 40 years for second-degree murder and 20 years for first-degree arson, the Kanawha County prosecutor’s office said. Walker pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Walker was accused of setting the fires in Charleston after a physical altercation with one of the victims and saying he was going to kill the man, news outlets reported.

Walker was identified by police in gas station surveillance video buying gasoline before the fire, and a criminal complaint said he was identified in video from a neighboring house.

