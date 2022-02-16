Mask wearing to be optional in Harrison County Schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Masks will soon be optional for students and employees in Harrison County public schools.

At this week’s Harrison County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dora Stutler announced mask wearing will be optional. This, according to a Facebook post from Harrison County Schools.

The new policy takes effect Monday, Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.