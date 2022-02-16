Advertisement

Mask wearing to be optional in Harrison County Schools

Harrison County Board of Education logo
Harrison County Board of Education logo(Jasmin Adous)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Masks will soon be optional for students and employees in Harrison County public schools.

At this week’s Harrison County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dora Stutler announced mask wearing will be optional. This, according to a Facebook post from Harrison County Schools.

The new policy takes effect Monday, Feb. 21.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Manchin, Capito, McKinley, Justice announce new hydrogen hub
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
W.Va. House passes bill limiting abortions to 15 weeks
