Mask wearing to be optional in Harrison County Schools
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Masks will soon be optional for students and employees in Harrison County public schools.
At this week’s Harrison County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dora Stutler announced mask wearing will be optional. This, according to a Facebook post from Harrison County Schools.
The new policy takes effect Monday, Feb. 21.
