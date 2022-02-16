Mountaineers fall on the road at Kansas, move to 11-12

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers entered Allen Fieldhouse looking to avenge their loss to the Jayhawks two games ago, but were unable to contain Zakiyah Franklin and the rest of the KU attack.

Franklin led all scorers with 25 points and was 10-17 from the floor. JJ Quinerly continued to step up in the absence of KK Deans, but her team-high 16 points were unable to help make up the final deficit.

The Mountaineers fell to the Jayhawks 74-63 after completing only 34.7 percent of field goals and 37.5 percent of three-pointers, as opposed to KU’s 53.8 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from three.

WVU’s largest lead at any point was only five points, meanwhile KU was able to achieve a sizeable 23 point lead in the third quarter.

The Mountaineers fall to 11-12 (4-9 Big 12) with five games remaining in the regular season.

