Advertisement

Mountaineers fall on the road at Kansas, move to 11-12

JJ Quinerly leads WVU scorers with 16 points
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers entered Allen Fieldhouse looking to avenge their loss to the Jayhawks two games ago, but were unable to contain Zakiyah Franklin and the rest of the KU attack.

Franklin led all scorers with 25 points and was 10-17 from the floor. JJ Quinerly continued to step up in the absence of KK Deans, but her team-high 16 points were unable to help make up the final deficit.

The Mountaineers fell to the Jayhawks 74-63 after completing only 34.7 percent of field goals and 37.5 percent of three-pointers, as opposed to KU’s 53.8 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from three.

WVU’s largest lead at any point was only five points, meanwhile KU was able to achieve a sizeable 23 point lead in the third quarter.

The Mountaineers fall to 11-12 (4-9 Big 12) with five games remaining in the regular season.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street
arrest
Harrison County woman arrested on child neglect charge
Sobriety check scheduled in Clarksburg
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
West Virginia House passes 10% personal income tax cut

Latest News

RCB girls' basketball
RCB fights back in second half for win over Philip Barbour
Fairmont Senior tops East Fairmont 89-47
Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball tops East Fairmont in East-West battle
2022 Phil Knight Legacy
WVU men’s basketball to play in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy
WVU men's basketball
WVU has lost last nine of ten, but Huggins thinks program is “heading in the right direction”