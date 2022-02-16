New Belington business opens with ribbon-cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Liz’s Pallet Finds opened for business in Belington on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the owners and several members of the Belington City Council.

The new business buys truckloads of wholesale liquidation merchandise and sells it by the pallet, according to a release from the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.

Liz’s Pallet Finds is located at 370 Morgantown Pike in Belington.

