Advertisement

New Belington business opens with ribbon-cutting

Liz’s Pallet Finds opened for business in Belington on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Those photographed, from left, are Belington City Clerk Gwen Valentine, Councilman Marshall...
Those photographed, from left, are Belington City Clerk Gwen Valentine, Councilman Marshall Reed, owners Eddie and Liz Goddard, Councilman Dana Booth, President of the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Hunter Mullens, and Belington Mayor Cheri Sturm.(Barbour County Chamber of Commerce)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Liz’s Pallet Finds opened for business in Belington on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the owners and several members of the Belington City Council.

The new business buys truckloads of wholesale liquidation merchandise and sells it by the pallet, according to a release from the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.

Liz’s Pallet Finds is located at 370 Morgantown Pike in Belington.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest
Harrison County woman arrested on child neglect charge
Changes could be coming to Morgantown’s High Street
Delegate Danielle Walker
Delegate Walker files lawsuit against West Virginia for Life
Roland Wayne McLaughlin
Ritchie Co. man arrested for allegedly having relations with girl
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment rallied outside the Capitol on the first day of the...
Senator introduces state Equal Rights Amendment
Man sentenced to 60 years in deadly 2020 house fires
Lockdown order for Wayne County Schools lifted
WVU baseball
WVU Baseball: Single-game tickets now available