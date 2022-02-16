Advertisement

RCB fights back in second half for win over Philip Barbour

Avery Childers overcomes first half foul trouble to put up game-high 19 points
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Flying Eagles struggled in the first quarter and well into the second, but finally found their groove and continued on for a win over Philip Barbour.

The Colts went on a 17-point unanswered run in the first and second quarters and led by five at half, but RCB turned it on in the second 16 minutes.

The Eagles’ Avery Childers led with a game-high 19 points after struggling with foul trouble in the first half.

The Colts’ MacKenna Halfin posted 12 points to lead her team in the loss.

