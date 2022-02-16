Senator introduces state Equal Rights Amendment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Hannah Geffert (D-Berkeley) has introduced a resolution to put on the ballot an Equal Rights Amendment to the West Virginia State Constitution.

“It is time,” said Senator Geffert, “for West Virginia’s Constitution to include the fundamental moral principle that the legal rights of women are in all matters equal to the rights of men.”

This comes just days after the state Senate and House Delegates voted to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment for the U.S. Constitution.

“Laws which make distinctions based upon race, religion and national origin must pass a high bar to be considered constitutional,” said Geffert. “This amendment would make West Virginia laws regarding distinctions based on sex subject to the same high degree of constitutional scrutiny.”

The text of the proposed amendment is as follows:

“Equal Rights Amendment

Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the State of West Virginia on account of sex.

Section 2: The West Virginia Legislature shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.