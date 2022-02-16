Travel Options Increase from NCWV Airport as Flights to Destin to be Extended by More than Two Months

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When he checked the flyckb.com Web site, Rick Rock was pleased to see what he was told about the “summer only” twice weekly flights to Destin, Florida was true. The flights through Allegiant are now no longer just for the warm weather period up north.

“They are now booking those flights from Bridgeport to Destin all the way to October 29,” said Rock.

Initially, like the Myrtle Beach flights, the Destin flights were to begin May 25 and end August 14, which is similar to past years for Myrtle Beach. While Rock has been busy working with Allegiant to expand the flights to the popular destination in South Carolina, he has also mentioned Destin.

Both of those topics were brought up when Rock and airport officials met with Allegiant representatives on Feb. 4 in Harrison County.

“We talked with them about all of the things we’re trying to do, including how we’re working with Myrtle Beach’s airport to try and get them to work with us to let Allegiant know we think that flight should go through September and into October,” said Rock. “We even talked about it being year-round status.

“If we’re pushing and the Myrtle Beach Airport is pushing that puts two bugs in Allegiant’s ear,” said Rock. “If it doesn’t happen this year, we’ll keep pushing. You never know when it may happen.”

A case in point is the Destin expansion. Rock said there was no official word it was happening.

“I am surprised, but not upset at all. The more air service we have the better,” said Rock. “On top of that, Destin is a beautiful destination and provides more options going into the fall. I’m certain there are going to be a lot of passengers pleased they can fly into Destin through October. Now, we need to reach out to people in Florida and bring them to West Virginia.”

The Destin flights are twice weekly. Rock said they are on Wednesday and Saturday.

