School lockdowns lifted following reports of man with weapon nearby

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The lockdown order for several Wayne County Schools has been lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of shots fired near a business in the vicinity of the schools.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., law enforcement advised Kellogg Elementary School, Vinson Middle School, and Spring Valley High School to enter into a lockdown due to a potential threat in the neighborhood.

Law enforcement responded to all three school sites out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement lifted the lockdown orders at approximately 2:45 p.m.  

Buses for all three schools were briefly held which might cause slight delays in students arriving home.  

911 dispatchers say the schools were placed on lockdown following reports of a man firing a shotgun near a bar along Spring Valley Drive.

This is a developing story.,

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

