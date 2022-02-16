Water service restored in Anmoore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say water service has been restored in Anmoore.

Many in the town had been without water since Friday due to a water line break on I-79.

An emergency water tanker arrived at Anmoore Fire and Medical on Tuesday to provide temporary relief.

Crews had been working around the clock to restore service.

Officials say the entire town remains under a boil water advisory until further notice.

