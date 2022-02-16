Advertisement

Water service restored in Anmoore

Officials say the entire town remains under a boil water advisory until further notice.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say water service has been restored in Anmoore.

Many in the town had been without water since Friday due to a water line break on I-79.

An emergency water tanker arrived at Anmoore Fire and Medical on Tuesday to provide temporary relief.

Crews had been working around the clock to restore service.

