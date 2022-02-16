Advertisement

WVU Baseball: Single-game tickets now available

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Single-game tickets for the West Virginia University baseball team’s 23 home games this season are on sale now.

Fans can purchase tickets online, call 1-800-WVU-GAME, or visit the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum.

Single-game tickets are $7 behind home plate and $6 along the dugouts in advance of game day, and $8 behind the plate and $7 along the dugouts on the day of the game.

Groups of 20 or more can purchase tickets for $5 (home plate)/$3 (dugouts), while youth and senior tickets are $3 on game day.

The Mountaineers are set to play nine home games at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in March, including the home opener, which is set for Tuesday, March 1, against Canisius.

WVU also will play host to Rider on Wednesday, March 9, before a three-game series against Ohio State from March 11-13.

Marshall comes to town on Wednesday, March 23, before the month closes with a three-game series against Youngstown State from March 25-27.

Season tickets and mini-packages for the 2022 season remain on sale, starting as low as $24.

All seating at Monongalia County Ballpark is reserved.

Students are admitted free with a valid WVU Student ID.

