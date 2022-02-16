WVU lifting mask mandate for some indoor spaces

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is lifting its mask mandate for certain indoor spaces.

Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, except for classrooms, labs, or other spaces used as classrooms, WVU announced Wednesday morning.

Masks also will continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses under federal guidelines.

WVU administrators cited significantly declining COVID-19 cases as the reason for relaxing the mandate.

They say WVU will continue to monitor data and make changes accordingly.

