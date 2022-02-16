Advertisement

WVU men’s basketball to play in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy

Field of eight Nike sponsored college basketball programs
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (WDTV) - Mark your calendars for Thanksgiving - the Mountaineers have plans.

WVU men’s basketball will participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy, a three-day tournament honoring the Nike co-founder’s contributions to college basketball.

The field is comprised of eight Nike sponsored college basketball programs: WVU, Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue and Xavier. The action kicks off on Nov. 24 and each team will play one game a day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of Thanksgiving week.

More information about tickets, brackets and more will be released at a later date.

