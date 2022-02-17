Arthur Wayne Riley, Sr. left this earth surrounded by family to join his heavenly Father on Wednesday February 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Shinnston, WV. He graduated from Shinnston High School and attended Fairmont State and graduated with a degree in Engineering. He was longtime resident of Bridgeport, West Virginia. He was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He traveled the world through his military service with the Army and his career. Some of his hobbies were being a pilot, racing and rebuilding automobiles and he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He lived a charitable life and was willing to give to those in need. His door was always open, and he enjoyed cooking for family and friends, famous for his homemade pepperoni rolls. He volunteered cooking at the Catholic Church. Throughout his life, he maintained his sense of humor, always quick to crack a joke and entertained everyone with his stories. He treasured his grandchildren and loved his role as “head weasel” to his pack of ornery weasels. He left his family with the wisdom of “don’t borrow trouble”, “always offer a helping hand”, “work hard but don’t take life too seriously”, “don’t start it but finish it”, and “always keep your George (stomach) full”. Arthur will be joining his wife Deborah, his parents Arthur Benjamin Riley and Frankie Pauline Dodd Riley, brothers James Victor Riley and Robert Riley, sisters Deloris Martin, Virginia Harris and Maxine Bennett. He was a devoted father to his six children, Mary Riley and husband Jeff Killen, Deborah Armstrong, Christina Johnson and husband Steve Johnson, Arthur Wayne Riley Jr, Benjamin Riley and wife Kimberly Riley, and John Riley and wife Jessica Riley. He was a papaw to his grandchildren, Danielle Shaffer and husband Eric Shaffer, Desiree Poling and husband Tye Poling, Camryn Vilar and his fiancé Natalie Walt, Mitchell Kennedy and wife Megan Kennedy, Laura Goodwin and husband Keith Goodwin, Hunter Riley and significant other Jocelyn Heckert, Dylan Howell and his wife Jasmine Howell, Destiny Howell, Skyla Riley, Orlando Riley, and Aidric Riley. He was also a great-papaw to his four great-children, Dean Kennedy, Alana Howell, Derek Howell, and Aria Shaffer. He also cared deeply for all his cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was a fighter and warrior with a big heart. He will be cherished and missed by all who knew him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 9:00 am with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

