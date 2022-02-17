Beauty Studio opens in Barbour County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Beauty Studio opened for business in Barbour County on Thursday.

The Beauty Studio, located at 40 Greystone Court in Belington, offers haircuts, color services, acrylic nails, and gel manicures, according to the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.

Emily Hurst is a hair stylist and part-owner of the Studio.

The grand opening was attended by friends and family of Emma Louk, owner of The Beauty Studio.

