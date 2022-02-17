Advertisement

Beauty Studio opens in Barbour County

The Beauty Studio opened for business in Barbour County on Thursday.
Attending, from left, were Karen Bialek, former President of the Barbour County Chamber of...
Attending, from left, were Karen Bialek, former President of the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, Brenda Oldaker Hurst¸ Emily Hurst, Christina Cottrell, Emma Louk, Maddy Skidmore, Belington Mayor Cheri Sturm, and City Clerk Gwen Valentine, From left in the back row are mother Michelle Louk, Belington Councilman Marshall Reed, father Mike Louk, and Councilman Dana Booth.(Barbour County Chamber of Commerce)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Beauty Studio opened for business in Barbour County on Thursday.

The Beauty Studio, located at 40 Greystone Court in Belington, offers haircuts, color services, acrylic nails, and gel manicures, according to the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.

Emily Hurst is a hair stylist and part-owner of the Studio.

The grand opening was attended by friends and family of Emma Louk, owner of The Beauty Studio.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person life-flighted after multi-vehicle accident
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Those photographed, from left, are Belington City Clerk Gwen Valentine, Councilman Marshall...
New Belington business opens with ribbon-cutting
Amarillo drivers should expect some traffic delays this week due to some lane closures....
Major Marion County road to have single lane closure for months
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

WVWC announces interim president
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a video statement on July 25, 2017
AG Morrisey speaks on EPA lawsuit in Washington
2 US House primary election races crowded in West Virginia
FBI notified of Randolph County email scam