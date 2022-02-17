Advertisement

Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi

The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the company of a semi-truck.
Bridgeport PD semi
Bridgeport PD semi(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the company of the semi-truck pictured.

The shown photo is from a Ring Video Doorbell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Smart at 304-848-6144 or to message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page.

You can view the Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department below.

Officer Smart is seeking assistance in identify the company of this semi. Anyone with information please contact Officer Smart at 304-848-6144 or message the Bridgeport Police Facebook page.

Posted by Bridgeport Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

