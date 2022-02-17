Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the company of a semi-truck.
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the company of the semi-truck pictured.
The shown photo is from a Ring Video Doorbell.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Smart at 304-848-6144 or to message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page.
You can view the Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department below.
