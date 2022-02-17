Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the company of the semi-truck pictured.

The shown photo is from a Ring Video Doorbell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Smart at 304-848-6144 or to message the Bridgeport Police Department Facebook page.

You can view the Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department below.

