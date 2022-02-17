Advertisement

Clarksburg Hobby Lobby set to open in April

The new store is expected to bring 35-50 jobs.
Hobby Lobby stock image (Courtesy of Hobby Lobby)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hobby Lobby is set to open in Clarksburg in April.

The company confirmed to 5 News the 55,000 square-foot building, which used to be occupied by Kroger, is set to open in late April at Northwest Turnpike and Emily Dr.

The new store is expected to bring 35-50 jobs paying $18.50 per hour for full-time and $13 per hour for part-time employees.

Hobby Lobby currently has eight stores in West Virginia.

