Clarksburg man faces another charge for allegedly showing obscene material to 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man arrested earlier this month for allegedly possessing child pornography now has more charges after officers said he showed obscene material to an 11-year-old girl.

Jason Morris, 45, of Clarksburg, faces additional charges for showing obscene material and offering drugs to an 11-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said a girl was interviewed by the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center and told authorities that Morris showed her a video with obscene material and offered her marijuana, alcohol, and “sex toys.”

Officers said the girl also told authorities that Morris also exposed himself to her.

Details provided by the girl are confirmed by information obtained from other investigations.

Morris is now charged with obscene matter to a minor in addition to previous charges of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of exhibiting materials with minors engaged in sexual explicit conduct.

Morris is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

