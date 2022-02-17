Advertisement

Clarksburg man faces another charge for allegedly showing obscene material to 11-year-old

A Clarksburg man arrested earlier this month for allegedly possessing child pornography now has more charges after officers said he showed obscene material to an 11-year-old girl.
Jason Morris
Jason Morris(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man arrested earlier this month for allegedly possessing child pornography now has more charges after officers said he showed obscene material to an 11-year-old girl.

Jason Morris, 45, of Clarksburg, faces additional charges for showing obscene material and offering drugs to an 11-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said a girl was interviewed by the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center and told authorities that Morris showed her a video with obscene material and offered her marijuana, alcohol, and “sex toys.”

Officers said the girl also told authorities that Morris also exposed himself to her.

Details provided by the girl are confirmed by information obtained from other investigations.

Morris is now charged with obscene matter to a minor in addition to previous charges of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of exhibiting materials with minors engaged in sexual explicit conduct.

Morris is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

For prior coverage of Morris, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person life-flighted after multi-vehicle accident
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Those photographed, from left, are Belington City Clerk Gwen Valentine, Councilman Marshall...
New Belington business opens with ribbon-cutting
Amarillo drivers should expect some traffic delays this week due to some lane closures....
Major Marion County road to have single lane closure for months
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

Bridgeport PD semi
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
Hobby Lobby stock image (Courtesy of Hobby Lobby)
Clarksburg Hobby Lobby set to open in April
Local Chaplain Wins Award
Local Chaplain Gets National Award
Senator introduces state Equal Rights Amendment
Senator introduces state Equal Rights Amendment