COVID-19 W.Va. | 42 additional deaths reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 17, 2022, there have been 42 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,146 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Due to a service outage with a vendor affecting the receipt of COVID-19 lab results, the dashboard is not updated at this time.

It will be updated as soon as possible following the receipt of lab data from the vendor.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Clay County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from McDowell County, a 36-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Jackson County, a 53-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Lewis County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Barbour County, a 54-year old female from Berkeley County, a 48-year old male from Grant County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Randolph County, a 60-year old male from Mingo County, and a 77-year old female from Logan County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old male from Boone County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Taylor County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 66-year old male from Nicholas County, an 86-year old male from Ohio County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year old male from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, a 52-year old female from Brooke County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, and a 78-year old male from Mineral County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022.

As of Thursday, 753 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 193 have been admitted to the ICU and 112 are on ventilators.

14 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and three pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

