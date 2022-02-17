Advertisement

Fairmont man arrested for allegedly striking 2-year-old three times

A Fairmont man was arrested in Monongalia County on Wednesday after officers said he struck a two-year-old child three separate times.
Aron Blosser
Aron Blosser
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested in Monongalia County on Wednesday after officers said he struck a two-year-old child three separate times.

A woman went to the Morgantown Police Department on January 15 to report an incident of child abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says she told officers she was at her Morgantown home on Jan. 14 when Aron Blosser, 31, of Fairmont, entered the home.

Officers said a two-year-old child was crying in the home when Blosser became enraged by the noise.

Blosser allegedly struck the child three separate times in the face and threw the child down onto the bed.

The woman said that she and the children that lived at the home left the next day.

Photographs were taken of the child’s injuries, and officers said they saw the child’s entire left cheek to be reddened, bruised, and raised.

Blosser has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury and is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

