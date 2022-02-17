Fairmont Senior all-time leading scorer Bubby Towns signs with Radford men’s soccer

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bubby Towns and his storied soccer career continue on, now to the Radford men’s soccer program.

Towns signed with the Highlanders Wednesday, a decision that felt right for the Polar Bears’ all-time leading scorer.

“Their coaching staff does all the right things, like they have a younger coach who can relate to all the younger guys,” Towns said of the Radford program. “The head coach believes in playing younger guys and giving them more minutes, so I think that I can come in an actually make a change.”

With the Polar Bear boys’ soccer program, Towns was involved in back-to-back state titles, as well as three regional and three sectional titles in his time with the school.

“It’s a blessing to be able to say I went to Fairmont Senior and I like being the player to take it to the next level.”

