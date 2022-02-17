FBI notified of Randolph County email scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI has been notified of an ongoing email scam that appears to be from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an email is using a Sheriff’s name in an attempt to persuade people to open the email.

Officials said the scam is not associated with the Sheriff’s Office and most likely consists of malware or a virus.

Anyone who receives an email similar to the one pictured below is asked to not open the email and to delete it immediately.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Officials have also notified the FBI of the scam, according to the post.

You can view the Facebook post below.

Scam Alert!!!! Do not open any email you get that looks like this. This scam is not associated with my email and most... Posted by Randolph County Sheriff's Office - WV on Thursday, February 17, 2022

