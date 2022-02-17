Advertisement

Gavin Hissam chooses family ties with Salem University baseball

Joining brother Trey on Tiger roster
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After COVID-19 affected how much high school baseball Gavin Hissam could play in his career, taking things to the next level collegiately was only that much sweeter when it happened.

Hissam will join his brother Trey at Salem University and will suit up at first base for the Tigers, something he described as just “making sense.”

“It was a great opportunity. I get to play with my brother,” Hissam said. “I get to develop with the coaching staff at Salem, Coach Heenan and Coach Gaines.”

Given the loyalty to family, the close proximity of the program elevated the opportunity for Hissam.

“It’s close to home so all my family can come see me. It made sense.”

