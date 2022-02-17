Advertisement

Grafton hands Fairmont Senior its second loss of the season

Kaden Delaney nails go-ahead bucket with 2.5 seconds to play
Kaden Delaney
Kaden Delaney(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a match-up that was poised to impress, and impress it did.

Grafton came out with an early spark, getting ahead of Fairmont Senior 12-5 early on in the first quarter. The Polar Bears mounted a comeback, putting themselves within four before allowing Grafton to take a 10-point lead at the half.

The second half came down to the wire; with 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation, Kaden Delaney nailed the go-ahead bucket to cement the Bearcats’ win, 53-52 over Fairmont Senior.

Ryan Maier led the Bearcats with 18 points; Delaney and Justin Spiker also scored in double-figures.

Zycheus Dobbs posted a game-high 21 points in the loss, DeSean Goode slightly behind with 14.

