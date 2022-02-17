Gusty winds and heavy rain approaching NCWV Thursday night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, Thursday night, is expected to see some heavy rain and gusty winds across NCWV.

Rain has already begun across the area, but will become heavier later in the night.

(Submit your weather photos and videos HERE)

The cold front causing this severe weather is expected to cross over our area tonight around 10-11pm. This is when conditions will be at their worst.

Winds could gust as high as 50mph; therefore, a Wind Advisory is in place for all of our counties through 1am.

Rain will also be heaviest at the time of the front’s passage. Currently, only Ritchie County is under a flood watch; this flood watch expires at 4am.

After the front passes, cold air on the backside will drop temperatures to the low 20s and teens. Remaining precipitation will change over to snow by Friday morning.

Snow accumulations will be kept at a dusting to half an inch in the lowlands, up to an inch in the higher elevations.

With strong winds over a long period of time, the possibility of power outages is increased. Be sure to keep electronics charged in case of an emergency.

Stick with 5 News as this system develops.

Front passing NCWV tonight (WDTV)

NCWV Flood watch (WDTV)

NCWV Wind advisories (WDTV)

