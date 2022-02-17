Advertisement

Helen Louise Stutler, 90, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 in the Hopemont Hospital in Terra Alta. She was born in Pennsboro, WV on March 25, 1931, a daughter of the late Orval Dale and Goldie Overfield Chandler. She married Richard Aubrey “Dick” Stutler on June 8, 1953, who preceded her in death on February 8, 1993. Surviving are two sons, Timothy Stutler and his wife Lisa of Outer Banks, NC and Richard K. Stutler and his wife JoAnn of Beverly Hills, FL; four grandchildren, Aubrey Stutler, T.R. Stutler and his wife Jennifer, Justin Stutler, and Sarah Stutler; five great grandchildren, Loren, Logan, Kendalyn, Brayden and Willa May; three great-great grandchildren, Amelia, Caroline, and Brody; one brother, Bill Chandler and wife Patricia of Crestview, FL; one sister, Carolyn Carder and husband Philip of Centralia, IL; and a special niece, Jackie Bretsch. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by one brother, Orval “Jr.” Chandler; and one nephew, William Scott Chandler. Mrs. Stutler was a 1949 graduate of Washington Irving High School. She worked retail for Freelander’s and Clothes Horse. She was a member of Duff Street United Methodist Church. Helen loved reading, watching sports, going to the beach, and most importantly spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Helen. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Stutler will be cremated. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Duff Street United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

