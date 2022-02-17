Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought plenty of warm temperatures to WV, and today will also be a warm afternoon, thanks to breezy southwest winds. However, a strong cold front out west will bring heavy rain and even gusty winds later on today. This afternoon, we start with cloudy skies and winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, so it will be warm outside. Starting at 2 PM, rain showers start pushing into NCWV, ahead of the cold front out west. They start out light and steady, slowly increasing in intensity. So it will be a rainy afternoon at times. Then around 8 PM, the bulk of the heavy rain starts pushing in, as the cold front moves in. This heavy rain could bring some downpours, which could lower visibility and cause slick roads. By the time the rain moves out after midnight, we’re looking at over 1″ of rain in some areas, which might even cause some isolated flooding, so we’ll be watching carefully. We’ll also see gusty winds coming into our region during that time. Wind gusts could be well above 40 mph during this time as well, which could cause damage to trees and power lines. As a result, the entire NCWV area is under a Wind Advisory from noon until 1 AM tomorrow, which means expect damaging wind potential. Make sure to take it slow on the roads if need be to account for the rain and winds, and make sure to secure outdoor objects. The rain then leaves by around 2 AM, with wind gusts dying down.

Overnight into tomorrow morning, cooler air starts coming from the northwest, turning any leftover moisture into light snow. This light snow won’t last very long, only throughout the morning. We won’t see much either, about 1″ to 2″ in the mountains and trace amounts in the lowlands. By the afternoon, the leftover snow is gone, and we’re left with partly clear skies and highs in the low-30s. So it will be a chilly but dry Friday afternoon. Then on Saturday, a weak cold front brings clouds and cool air into our region, but we stay dry. By Sunday, we’re warming up into the low-50s and ending the weekend with sunny skies, so it will be a good day to go out. Next week, warmer temperatures come into our area, but we’ll also see more opportunities for rain to come in. In short, expect heavy rain and gusty winds tonight, chilly and dry conditions tomorrow afternoon, and nicer weather this weekend.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with rain pushing in during the afternoon and evening. It starts out with steady rain in the mid-afternoon, with wind gusts in the 30-mph range. Then during the evening hours, we see more steady rain, with it bringing more moderate rainfall. Winds will come from the SSW at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, much warmer than average for February and similar to yesterday. Overall, expect a warm, rainy afternoon. High: 62.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, and we will see plenty of heavy rain coming in after 8 PM. This heavy rain lasts until after midnight, when the rain moves east. We’ll likely see over 1″ of rain in some areas, which means slick roads and even patches of isolated flooding. Overnight, any leftover moisture turns into a light snow, as temperatures dip close to freezing. Winds will come from the WSW at 20 to 30 mph, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph at times, which could cause problems with trees, power lines, and outdoor items. Overall, expect a rainy, windy night, with cooling temperatures thereafter. Low: 28.

Friday: Skies will start out cloudy, with light snow showers in parts of NCWV (mostly in the mountains). By late-morning, any leftover snow leaves, leaving behind partly clear skies in the afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. This will make temperatures, which will be in the mid-30s, feel much cooler. Overall, expect a chilly but mostly quiet afternoon. High: 34.

Saturday: We see a few clouds, with some light mountain flurries in the morning. But by the afternoon, skies will clear out, so expect mostly sunny conditions. Winds will come from the west at 15-20 mph. This will make temperatures, which will be in the mid-30s, feel much cooler. Overall, expect a chilly but mostly dry day. High: 35.

