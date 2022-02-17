Justice: Overall COVID-19 case count continues to drop rapidly

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Gov. Justice, the number of active cases have dropped by approximately 75% in the past three weeks.

Gov. Justice announced during Thursday’s briefing that, although the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators has held steady of late, the state’s total case count and overall hospitalization numbers have declined dramatically in recent weeks.

Since peaking at 1,097 on Feb. 2, the number of hospitalizations is now 753.

That is down by 31% over the past 15 days.

Due to technical issues, some sections of the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard have not yet been updated to reflect today’s numbers.

The dashboard will be updated with the latest data as soon as possible.

However, as of yesterday, there were 5,271 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.

The West Virginia DHHR County Alert Map also continues to show improvement with the following numbers:

Red - 0

Orange - 2

Gold - 15

Yellow - 23

Green - 15

Despite the improving case numbers, Gov. Justice spent nearly 12 minutes reading 123 new COVID-related deaths during today’s briefing, underscoring the continued importance of getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

“The most important thing on my list is that if you are fully vaccinated, we have got you to get the booster, especially if you are over the age of 50,” Gov. Justice said.

COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

