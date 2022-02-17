Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 17th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! Well, the storm that we’ve been tracking is finally arriving and with it with have a flood threat, and also the potential of strong damaging winds. The powerful storm will be arriving later this evening but before the front moves through, plenty of rain and high winds will already be causing problems. Rain totals of up to 1-1 1/2″ will bring the possibility of potential flooding, and then high will be widespread. Once the front goes through this evening, shower and wind will begin to weaken, but any leftover precipitation will begin changing over to snow. Much of the snow will accumulate in the mountains, up to 1-2″, but even the lowlands could see some snow as well. Then the rest of the day on Friday will be looking better, but chilly. Overnight Friday and into Saturday will bring with it another chance of some light snow. Skies will improve for the afternoon, and then on Sunday morning, expect those temperatures to be frigid, anywhere from the single digits, to the mid-teens. But if you wait long enough, Sunday’s sun will bring those temperatures back up into the 50′s. Missing those 60 degree days? They are back on Monday and Tuesday.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers with gusty winds begin to subside, turning colder with flurries: Low 25

Friday: Morning flurries then decreasing clouds: High 33

Saturday: Chilly start then partly cloudy: High 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 53

