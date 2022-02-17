McDowell man arrested in 12-year-old cold case

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An arrest has been made in a 12 year cold case.

Michael Wiseman, 56, from McDowell County, was arrested on Saturday, February 12, for the murder of Crystal Cantrell.

Wiseman is being charged with first degree murder and has a preliminary hearing set for February 22 a location has not been set at this time.

Upon questioning, police found that the motive for the murder was jealousy and obsession.

According to the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police, this arrest brings the family closure.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to please contact the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

