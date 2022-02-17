Advertisement

McDowell man arrested in 12-year-old cold case

Michael Wiseman, 56
Michael Wiseman, 56(Southern Regional Jail)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An arrest has been made in a 12 year cold case.

Michael Wiseman, 56, from McDowell County, was arrested on Saturday, February 12, for the murder of Crystal Cantrell.

Wiseman is being charged with first degree murder and has a preliminary hearing set for February 22 a location has not been set at this time.

Upon questioning, police found that the motive for the murder was jealousy and obsession.

According to the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police, this arrest brings the family closure.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to please contact the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport PD semi
Bridgeport PD seeking information of semi
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Aron Blosser
Fairmont man arrested for allegedly striking 2-year-old three times
Hobby Lobby stock image (Courtesy of Hobby Lobby)
Clarksburg Hobby Lobby set to open in April
Those photographed, from left, are Belington City Clerk Gwen Valentine, Councilman Marshall...
New Belington business opens with ribbon-cutting

Latest News

Huntington High School senior Max Nibert holds signs he plans to use during a student walkout...
Families sue W.Va. school district over Christian assembly
Caitlin O’Dell, Jonathan Barber and Shelly Rosser pose for a photo at the West Virginia state...
Miners, families testify against bill to ax injury benefits
Diana and Jonathan Toebbe
Plea hearing set for Md. woman charged in submarine spy case
WVSP: Woman fatally struck and killed on road
Power outages generic
Thousands lose power across NCWV