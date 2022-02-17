Morgantown makes easy business trip to Bridgeport, topping the Indians at home
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown and Bridgeport faced off in a Class AAAA match-up Wednesday night and the Mohigans held control all game, defeating Bridgeport 79-42.
Alec Poland led all scorers with 21 points; Brooks Gage (15), Sharron Young (14) and Jalen Goins (10) all posted double-figures.
Mitchell Duez and Anthony Spatafore each scored 13 points for the Indians.
