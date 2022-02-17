Advertisement

Morgantown makes easy business trip to Bridgeport, topping the Indians at home

Alec Poland leads all scorers with 21 points
Morgantown boys' basketball
Morgantown boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown and Bridgeport faced off in a Class AAAA match-up Wednesday night and the Mohigans held control all game, defeating Bridgeport 79-42.

Alec Poland led all scorers with 21 points; Brooks Gage (15), Sharron Young (14) and Jalen Goins (10) all posted double-figures.

Mitchell Duez and Anthony Spatafore each scored 13 points for the Indians.

