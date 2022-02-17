Natural Resource Officers highlight dangers of ice fishing after scary situation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Natural Resource Officers are highlighting the dangers of ice fishing after a man fell through the ice of a Marion County lake last week.

On February 12th, Natural Resources Police Officers responded to Curtisville Lake in Marion County for a report of an individual who fell through the ice.

Deputies and personnel from the Marion County Rescue Squad and Mannington VFD also responded to the scene.

An investigation determined that a 39-year-old fisherman, his wife, and small children went to the lake to fish.

The man walked out on the ice to cast in an area that was not covered with ice near the lake’s overflow outlet.

The ice gave way and the fisherman found himself submerged in the freezing water.

Fortunately, the fisherman was able to swim and climb upon the concrete cover of the overflow outlet.

The man’s wife used a cell phone, in an area that does not normally have reliable service, to call 911 for help.

At the time of the incident, there was no one else at the lake other than the fisherman and his family.

The Mannington VFD used their rescue boat to bring the fisherman to shore safely.

The fisherman was treated at the scene for hypothermia and did not want to go to a hospital for further treatment.

He said that it was his first-time ice fishing and he knew very little about it.

Ice fishing can be a fun way to get out and enjoy the natural resources of this state during the cold of winter.

However, ice fishing can be dangerous if certain precautions aren’t taken prior to beginning, including the following:

As with all outdoor excursions, tell a friend or family member your plans before you go. Include, at a minimum, the name of the lake you’ll be fishing at and when you’ll arrive home.

It is always best to have someone nearby who can call or go for help in an emergency.

Wear a Personal Flotation Device in case the ice breaks underneath you.

Make sure you always have a pair of ice picks on you. These make it easier to climb out of water in case you get submerged.

If the ice is 2 inches thick or less, KEEP OFF! 4-inch-thick ice is normally sufficient for ice fishing or other activities on foot but no ice, no matter how thick, can be guaranteed to be 100% safe.

Carry a throw rope. You never know when you may be placed in a position that requires you to act to save another’s life.

Take time to familiarize yourself with other ice fishing and outdoor safety tips which are easily located via an online search.

Be aware that some lakes are owned by municipalities, counties, or other entities and they may NOT permit ice fishing.

Holes cut for ice fishing may not be larger than 10 inches in diameter.

Only two lines or poles (tip-ups count as a line) may be used if fishing in an impoundment stocked with trout by WVDNR between January 1 and May 31.

On February 12th, Natural Resources Police Officers Kocsis and France responded to Curtisville Lake in Marion County for... Posted by West Virginia Natural Resources Police on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.